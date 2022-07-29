Search icon
Indian Women's table tennis team starts off its campaign with a win against South Africa in the Commonwealth Games 2022

India's Manika Batra defeated South Africa's Mushfiquh Kalam by 11-5, 11-3 and 11-2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:31 PM IST

Manika Batra

 Indian women's table tennis team has started off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a bang, with a 3-0 win over South Africa in their group match in Birmingham on Friday. 

READ: CWG 2022: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant lead wishes for Indian Contingent ahead of Commonwealth Games

The doubles team of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison started off the proceedings for India against the duo of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel. The Indians put on a dominating performance against their opponent, winning the first tie within the first three games by 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. 

India had a 1-0 lead in the match and then came the star player Manika Batra. She was squaring off against Mushfiquh Kalam. Batra took India`s domination in the match to the next level. She totally dominated her opponent and won the tie by 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. 

READ: India stand in the way of Australia's WTC final aspirations: Ricky Ponting

India took a 2-0 lead in the match. In the third match, Sreeja Akula was in action against Danisha Jayavant Patel. South Africa`s miserable show continued in this tie as well as Patel lost it within three games by 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. 

With this, India won their group match against South Africa by 3-0. Indian women will be in action against Fiji at 8.30 pm IST. Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. India will be represented by 215 athletes who will feature in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines.

(With Inputs from ANI)

