'Nakli Captions...': Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel mock Tilak Varma's 'New Year's Resolution'

Young Indian batsman Tilak Varma shared a video showcasing his intense gym workout ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Having made his debut in the white-ball formats last year following standout performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket, Tilak expressed his commitment to training and getting fitter as part of his New Year's resolution. 'Sticking to my New Year's resolution. No better way to start 2024,' he captioned the gym session.

However, veteran Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel couldn't resist poking fun at Tilak. Suryakumar, who captained India in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in December 2023, humorously commented, "Kaun batata hai teko ye sab nakli captions (Who gives you these fake captions)."

Axar Patel chimed in on Suryakumar's comment, adding, 'Caption k sath sath video b nakli hai ye training to usne 30 dec ko ki thi (Apart from the caption, the video is also fake as he recorded it on December 30).'

While Tilak participated in both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar missed the 50-over leg due to an injury. Axar Patel played in the ODI series, which India won 2-1 under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav suffered an ankle injury during the recent T20Is against South Africa, and there are suspicions of a tear that could take six weeks to heal. As a result, he is expected to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Recently, Suryakumar's wife, Devisha Shetty, shared pictures on her social media, providing fans with a glimpse of Surya wearing a pneumatic walker boot.