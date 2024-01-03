'Nakli Captions...': Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel mock Tilak Varma's 'New Year's Resolution'

Headlines

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn't Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Would be great if Nitish Kumar is made INDIA bloc convenor: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

SA vs IND, 2nd Test: 23 wickets fall, India lead by 36 runs at stumps on Day 1 in Cape Town

EPFO extends deadline by 5 months for employers to upload details of those opting higher pension

DNA TV Show: Why hasn't Centre implemented CAA despite passing it four years back?

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Weight loss: 6 benefits of honey lemon water on an empty stomach

Inside photos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Youngest captains to win IPL trophy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals release date of Prabhas-starrer's sequel: 'Part 2 will be like Game of Thrones'

Actress Smriti Kalra shares what prompted her to take solo trip across Northeast: 'I feel empowered'

Cricket

'Nakli Captions...': Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel mock Tilak Varma's 'New Year's Resolution'

Young Indian batsman Tilak Varma shared a video showcasing his intense gym workout ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

Young Indian batsman Tilak Varma shared a video showcasing his intense gym workout ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan. Having made his debut in the white-ball formats last year following standout performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket, Tilak expressed his commitment to training and getting fitter as part of his New Year's resolution. 'Sticking to my New Year's resolution. No better way to start 2024,' he captioned the gym session.

However, veteran Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Axar Patel couldn't resist poking fun at Tilak. Suryakumar, who captained India in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in December 2023, humorously commented, "Kaun batata hai teko ye sab nakli captions (Who gives you these fake captions)."
Axar Patel chimed in on Suryakumar's comment, adding, 'Caption k sath sath video b nakli hai ye training to usne 30 dec ko ki thi (Apart from the caption, the video is also fake as he recorded it on December 30).'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tilak Varma (@tilakvarma9)

While Tilak participated in both the ODI and T20I series against South Africa, Suryakumar missed the 50-over leg due to an injury. Axar Patel played in the ODI series, which India won 2-1 under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

Suryakumar Yadav suffered an ankle injury during the recent T20Is against South Africa, and there are suspicions of a tear that could take six weeks to heal. As a result, he is expected to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting January 11. Recently, Suryakumar's wife, Devisha Shetty, shared pictures on her social media, providing fans with a glimpse of Surya wearing a pneumatic walker boot.

