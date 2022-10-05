Headlines

'My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup, want to keep myself fit', says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar averages 40.61 in 34 Tests, 45.84 in 158 ODIs and 27.92 in 68 T20s.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the ODI series against South Africa, with the goal of staying healthy and mentally prepared for the 2023 World Cup.

India will meet South Africa in a three-match series commencing October 6 in Lucknow. Dhawan has been one of the most reliable hitters in recent years and has performed admirably as India's captain on visits to Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Dhawan, 36, has 6647 runs in 158 One-Day Internationals with a strike rate of 92.07. He has 17 hundreds and 38 half-centuries to his name. 

Talking about his successful career, Dhawan said: I feel blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful.

"Whenever possible, I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it," Dhawan said in the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa.

"My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray," he added.

Shikhar averages 40.61 in 34 Tests, 45.84 in 158 ODIs and 27.92 in 68 T20s.

The optional training session for Team India on October 5 was canceled due to heavy rains in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, South African batsman Janneman Malan has backed captain Temba Bavuma to hit form in the run-up to the T20 World Cup.

“Temba is in a bit of a patch, but it can quickly change. We back all the players in our camp, he is a good leader and valuable in our space,” he said.


