Cricket

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Probable playing XI, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Despite the absence of its key players, India will hope to perform in the ODI series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

After winning the T20 series, India will face South Africa in the One-Day Internationals. The opening ODI of the three-match series will be played on Thursday at 1:30 PM in Lucknow (IST).

Veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India while Shreyas Iyer has been handed the responsibilities of the vice-captain. 

India's previous ODI series against South Africa was in January of this year, and they lost all three games. The Men in Blue will now strive to avenge their series setback when they face Proteas in city of Nawabs on Thursday.

On October 6, 9, and 11, India will host South Africa for three one-day internationals (ODIs) in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively.

The Indian team is now in Lucknow, where practice for the first ODI has begun. While Dhawan's squad plays the first ODI tomorrow, the ICC T20 World Cup-bound team will leave on the same day for Perth.

Despite the absence of its key players, India will hope to perform in the ODI series. With India having already won the T20 series, Dhawan's team has the players and the class to win another series in the ODI format as well. However, they will play a powerful South African team, so it will not be an easy task.

IND SA ODI TIMING: Match Details

Match: IND vs RSA, 1st ODI, South Africa tour of India, 2022

Date: Thursday, October 06, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Probable Playing XI

India

S Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, SV Samson, DL Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, KL Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa

RR Hendricks, DA Miller, T Bavuma(C), AK Markram, JN Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, WD Parnell, Q de Kock, K Rabada, T Shamsi, KA Maharaj

Weather Report

The weather report of Lucknow on Thursday is not encouraging for cricketing fans as there are high chances that rain could play a spoilsport. During the day it will be mainly cloudy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Later in the day, there is a low of 25 as the weather will be warm and humid with considerable cloudiness; a thundershower in the evening followed by a thunderstorm late is expected.

Pitch Report

The venue of the clash is Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Up to this point, this stadium has played host to three one-day internationals, all of which included the West Indies and Afghanistan in November 2019.

The black soil pitch at this surface, while generally a decent pitch for the hitters, does give the pacers the extra zip and bounce off the surface, with the spinners also likely to enter the game later on.

Overall, the pitch is still biased in favor of the batters, who will probably score enough runs after some time on the field.

Live Streaming Details

Where can we watch the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa on TV?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs South Africa?

The 1st ODI match between India vs South Africa will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app

