'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

Headlines

Hamas threatens to kill Israel hostages over Gaza strikes, Netanyahu vows to change 'Middle East'

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

Wordle 843 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Noida man booked after his pet Dogo Argentino mauls stray dog

DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

PAK vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Hyderabad

7 Healthy habits you must follow in your 30s

7 Disadvantages of having too much spicy food

7 Benefits of having saunf and mishri water empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Watch: Farah Khan screams, loses her calm, Munawar Faruqui jokes as Raj Kundra shares 'inside' story of his biopic UT69

Akshay Kumar calls reports of him 'returning' as pan masala brand ambassador 'fake news': ‘I have not…’

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

HomeCricket

Cricket

'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

Star Indian batter KL Rahul opened up about his challenges and injuries

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

KL Rahul delivered a match-winning performance with the bat, crafting an unbeaten 97-run innings to guide India to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 match held in Chennai. Facing a challenging situation with India at 2/3 in the first two overs of their 200-run chase, Rahul displayed remarkable composure and played a memorable innings to secure the win.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Rahul opened up about the criticism he faced from spectators, despite his on-field performances being far from unsatisfactory. He recounted a difficult period when an injury during the IPL left his participation in the World Cup uncertain. Recovering from this injury proved to be a strenuous journey, but his previous encounters with similar challenges equipped him to tackle it.

"I faced a lot of criticism, with people commenting on my performance after every match, and I couldn't comprehend why, because my performance wasn't that bad. It was a painful experience. I know the pain of recovering from an injury and the process of coming back. I had an injury during the IPL, and when I realized I would be out for 4-5 months, my certainty of participating in the World Cup was also in doubt. It was a very tough time," Rahul shared during the interview with Star Sports on their show, Follow the Blues.

Despite the persistent obstacles in his path, Rahul remained resolute and single-minded in his pursuit of a place in the Indian squad for the home World Cup. This unwavering determination served as his primary motivator, helping him endure the grueling routines of training and rehabilitation. Every morning, the image of the World Cup trophy in his mind fueled his passion, making every painstaking effort seem worthwhile.

"In all the years I've played for Indian cricket, I've undergone several surgeries and faced numerous injuries in my relatively short career. I understand the pain of recovering from injuries and the demanding process of a comeback. I was very positive and had only one goal in mind: to return before the World Cup and be part of this home World Cup," Rahul added.

Expressing his heartfelt sentiments about playing in the home World Cup, Rahul emphasized that it is a dream for every cricketer and holds a special place in their hearts. With palpable excitement, Rahul conveyed his eagerness to participate in this prestigious event.

"We've been preparing with this in mind for a long time, and every morning I wake up with the thought of winning the World Cup. That has been my sole motivation. Every morning, it gets me out of bed and propels me to complete the monotonous gym routines. It underscores how special this event is to me and every cricketer. Playing in a home World Cup is a dream for cricketers, and it holds a special place in all our hearts. So yes, I'm extremely excited," Rahul concluded with enthusiasm.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Reasons why you should not eat papaya on empty stomach

State Elections 2023: MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram poll dates announced; counting on December 3

GST Council cuts tax on molasses from 28 to 5 percent, clarifies on guarantees by corporates to subsidiaries

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC without coaching after 4 failures with AIR 10; her mantra was...

Cricketers who participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE