'My biggest motivation...': KL Rahul reveals how he overcame criticism, injury setback

Star Indian batter KL Rahul opened up about his challenges and injuries

KL Rahul delivered a match-winning performance with the bat, crafting an unbeaten 97-run innings to guide India to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 match held in Chennai. Facing a challenging situation with India at 2/3 in the first two overs of their 200-run chase, Rahul displayed remarkable composure and played a memorable innings to secure the win.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Rahul opened up about the criticism he faced from spectators, despite his on-field performances being far from unsatisfactory. He recounted a difficult period when an injury during the IPL left his participation in the World Cup uncertain. Recovering from this injury proved to be a strenuous journey, but his previous encounters with similar challenges equipped him to tackle it.

"I faced a lot of criticism, with people commenting on my performance after every match, and I couldn't comprehend why, because my performance wasn't that bad. It was a painful experience. I know the pain of recovering from an injury and the process of coming back. I had an injury during the IPL, and when I realized I would be out for 4-5 months, my certainty of participating in the World Cup was also in doubt. It was a very tough time," Rahul shared during the interview with Star Sports on their show, Follow the Blues.

Despite the persistent obstacles in his path, Rahul remained resolute and single-minded in his pursuit of a place in the Indian squad for the home World Cup. This unwavering determination served as his primary motivator, helping him endure the grueling routines of training and rehabilitation. Every morning, the image of the World Cup trophy in his mind fueled his passion, making every painstaking effort seem worthwhile.

"In all the years I've played for Indian cricket, I've undergone several surgeries and faced numerous injuries in my relatively short career. I understand the pain of recovering from injuries and the demanding process of a comeback. I was very positive and had only one goal in mind: to return before the World Cup and be part of this home World Cup," Rahul added.

Expressing his heartfelt sentiments about playing in the home World Cup, Rahul emphasized that it is a dream for every cricketer and holds a special place in their hearts. With palpable excitement, Rahul conveyed his eagerness to participate in this prestigious event.

"We've been preparing with this in mind for a long time, and every morning I wake up with the thought of winning the World Cup. That has been my sole motivation. Every morning, it gets me out of bed and propels me to complete the monotonous gym routines. It underscores how special this event is to me and every cricketer. Playing in a home World Cup is a dream for cricketers, and it holds a special place in all our hearts. So yes, I'm extremely excited," Rahul concluded with enthusiasm.