Mushtaq Ahmed reveals how cricket fans can help improve India-Pakistan turmoil

Former Pak cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has expressed his thoughts on how he wants India and Pakistan to improve their relations and resume playing cricket again.

The two neighbouring countries have a lot of political tension across the border and is the main reason why they haven't been involved in any bilateral ODI or T20I series since 2012, with 2007 being the last Test match played.

"I think cricketing ties should resume between India and Pakistan," Mushtaq told IANS.

Also read BCB chief Nazmul Hassan hopeful to see Indian players in BPL

"I feel cricket has the ability to bind the two nations and improve their relationship. Cricket brings love, it brings joy and happiness to the fans".

"Thus, it is important for both the countries to play cricket against each other because fans want to watch them play."

"Whenever India and Pakistan meet, the cricket is highly competitive. In fact, the India-Pakistan series is bigger than the Ashes."

Mushtaq also revealed his belief on how cricket can work as the middle ground to bring people from two nations closer to each other.

Also read CSK's savage response to claims about releasing MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2020

"When we will play cricket, things will become easier," the 49-year old said. "It provides politicians with a great opportunity to communicate and set things on the right track. And that's why I think communication needs to be there between the two governments."

"Both the countries should sit and discuss the situation and their problems. The recent opening of the Kartarpur Corridor is a great initiative for both the nations."

"All issues can be solved when communication takes place. And sports, particularly cricket, can play a very big role in improving the bilateral ties between India and Pakistan," he added.