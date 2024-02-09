Twitter
'MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming will have problems…': Deepak Chahar unveils CSK’s major challenge for IPL 2024

Deepak Chahar, the prominent pacer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India talked about MS Dhoni-led CSK's challenges ahead of IPL 2024.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Deepak Chahar, the prominent pacer for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India, has faced setbacks due to recurring hamstring injuries, affecting his participation in crucial tournaments. With the last competitive match in December 2023, Chahar's injuries have intermittently kept him on the sidelines, impacting his South African tour and the T20I series against Afghanistan.

CSK has played a pivotal role in Chahar's career, particularly under MS Dhoni's leadership. Dhoni's strategic use of Chahar as a new ball bowler has often resulted in early breakthroughs, contributing significantly to the team's success. Beyond his bowling skills, Chahar has showcased his batting prowess, notably with a stellar half-century against Sri Lanka in an ODI match.

The inclusion of Shardul Thakur strengthens CSK's batting lineup, providing depth up to the ninth position. Chahar, reflecting on his batting abilities, recalled an instance in 2018 when Dhoni promoted him up the order, leading to a match-winning performance. Despite limited opportunities with the bat, Chahar expressed his readiness to contribute whenever required.

As CSK gears up for IPL 2024, the addition of Kiwi players Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, known for their proficiency against spin bowling, enhances the squad. However, Chahar pointed out the challenge for Dhoni and Stephen Fleming in determining the team's optimal balance given the abundance of options. 

'We had a very good auction and I also said recently that we have such a good balance that Mahi bhai and Fleming will have problems to make the combinations,' he said. 'We will have plenty of combinations to play with, so they're the ones who are going to decide. It's challenging for them to pick the combination for the 22nd [March].'

The upcoming IPL poses a dilemma for the CSK management as they navigate through various combinations to finalize the team lineup.

