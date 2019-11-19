MS Dhoni reveals his approach batting at number 6 in ODI and T20I cricket

Dhoni said that one has to be very practical while batting.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed his views on his batting style during a promotional event in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday.

MSD has batted most of the time at number six for his side and is known as one of the most prolific finishers in his prime. Dhoni said that one has to be very practical while batting.

The 38-year-old also claimed how he always knows if he won't be able to get past the 30-run mark and also how a batsman must understand his capabilities to bat.

"It is very important to have a practical approach. If I'm batting at number 6 and play 15 balls, I know if I score 25-30 runs, it is very good, outstanding performance. But at the same time, there can be hindrances."

"You think about scoring for your team and go for big hits, it may also cost you a wicket. So you will have to practically set up what your target is," he was quoted saying by ANI.

He added, "As I already said, it is important to focus on controllable things. You have to work on it, and the process is very important to succeed."

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection and the rumour mills just keep on creating new stories regarding his cricketing future.

During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well.