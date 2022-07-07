MS Dhoni enjoys Wimbledon action on eve of 41st birthday, Sunil Gavaskar cheers for Sania Mirza

MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar enjoyed Wimbledon 2022 action on Wednesday

Ahead of celebrating his 41st birthday, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was spotted raking in some high-quality tennis action as he attended the Wimbledon 2022, in order to cheer for his favourite tennis stars.

Dhoni's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teased that Dhoni attended the high-octane Centre Court clash between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz which the 22-time Grand Slam champ won in five sets.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman joined a star-studded crowd which also included former great Sunil Gavaskar, while football icon David Beckham also attended the Nadal-Fritz battle royale.

MS Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday, July 7, but before celebrating his special day in London, in the presence of his wife Sakshi and Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, 'Thala' turned up to the centre court in Wimbledon 2022, to catch Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz in action.

In a picture shared by CSK, Dhoni looks dapper in a grey blazer and white shirt, while he also sported a pair of black shades.

He was joined by some of his friends as they enjoyed the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-final clash wherein Nadal prevailed by staging a stunning comeback after going down in the first two sets to Australia's Taylor Fritz.

The 2nd seed Spaniard also overcame an abdomen injury, in a clash which lasted over 4 hours. Dhoni meanwhile, wasn't the only Indian legend in the crowd, as former cricket turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar also enjoyed Wimbledon action on Wednesday.

12.45 am in India and all eyes on screens. In the stands we have MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar cheering for Indian star- Sania Mirza.#Wimbledon #Wimbledon2022 pic.twitter.com/ToS7oylrXQ — Karamdeep (@oyeekd) July 6, 2022

Wimbledon's official Twitter handle also shared a picture of Dhoni enjoying the tennis action from the stands, on the eve of his birthday.

Meanwhile, 'Thala' is set to continue his love affair with CSK as he confirmed towards the end of IPL 2022, that he will indeed play in IPL 2023.