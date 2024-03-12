Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

 Actors, singers who own private islands

Animals that survive without sleeping

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna will not take any part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the BCCI medical team confirmed in a statement.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna won't be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The BCCI doctors said this on Tuesday, March 11. They had surgeries for their injuries earlier in the year and won't be able to join the T20 games starting on March 22.

Mohammed Shami had surgery on February 26 to fix his right heel injury. He played for India last at the World Cup. Shami's absence will be felt by the Gujara Titans team, who will have Shubman Gill leading them in IPL 2024. The BCCI stated that Shami won't be playing in the tournament and is under their medical team's observation.

Notably, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Monday, said Mohammed Shami is expected to return to action during a home Test series against Bangladesh in September.

Prasidh Krishna from Rajasthan Royals had surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon on February 23. He won't be able to play in IPL 2024 either. The BCCI said he's being watched by their medical team and will start rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon.

However, there's good news for Rishabh Pant. He's been declared fit for wicketkeeping duties in IPL 2024. This will be his first competitive cricket since his accident in December 2.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Emerging markets and financial services innovation: Observations from Banxso

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement