Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna will not take any part in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the BCCI medical team confirmed in a statement.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna won't be playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The BCCI doctors said this on Tuesday, March 11. They had surgeries for their injuries earlier in the year and won't be able to join the T20 games starting on March 22.

Mohammed Shami had surgery on February 26 to fix his right heel injury. He played for India last at the World Cup. Shami's absence will be felt by the Gujara Titans team, who will have Shubman Gill leading them in IPL 2024. The BCCI stated that Shami won't be playing in the tournament and is under their medical team's observation.

Notably, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Monday, said Mohammed Shami is expected to return to action during a home Test series against Bangladesh in September.

Prasidh Krishna from Rajasthan Royals had surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon on February 23. He won't be able to play in IPL 2024 either. The BCCI said he's being watched by their medical team and will start rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon.

However, there's good news for Rishabh Pant. He's been declared fit for wicketkeeping duties in IPL 2024. This will be his first competitive cricket since his accident in December 2.