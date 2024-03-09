Twitter
Cricket

MIW vs GGT, Match 16 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

article-main
MIW vs GGT, WPL 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will face off against the Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) in the 16th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, March 9th.

Currently, Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, hold the second position in the league with four wins and two losses, accumulating a total of eight points. Having already secured a victory against Gujarat Giants in their previous meeting by five wickets, MI will be looking to maintain their winning streak and solidify their position in the standings.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, captained by Beth Mooney, secured their first win of the season in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning by 19 runs. With newfound confidence, they will be entering this upcoming match with the determination to avenge their previous defeat against MI.

Live streaming details

When is the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of Women's Premier League 2024 between MIW vs GGT will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Where is the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MIW vs GGT will take place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. 

At what time will the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MIW vs GGT will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MIW vs GGT will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 16 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MIW vs GGT will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch report

The pitch at this venue is predicted to favor batsmen from the very beginning of the game. Nevertheless, spin bowlers are expected to make a comeback with their skillful deliveries during the middle overs. Any total exceeding 180 runs would pose a significant challenge for the team batting second to successfully chase down.

Weather report

Based on weather reports from weather.com, the temperature in Delhi City on Saturday, March 9th is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 14 degrees Celsius at night.

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, NR Sciver, H Kaur (C), AC Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, P Vastrakar, HY Kazi, S Ismail, S Ishaque

Gujarat Giants: L Wolvaardt, BL Mooney (C), Phoebe Litchfield, A Gardner, D Hemalatha, V Krishnamurthy, KE Bryce, TP Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam MD

