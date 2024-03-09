MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

MIW vs GGT Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 16 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

The Mumbai Indians Women's team will face off against the Gujarat Giants in a crucial WPL 2024 match on Saturday, March 9th.

Currently, the Mumbai Indians are in 2nd place in the table with 8 points from six matches. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants secured a victory in their last match against RCB but remain at the bottom of the table with only 2 points after five matches.

This upcoming match holds significant importance for both teams. A win for the Mumbai Indians could potentially secure their spot in the playoffs. Following their recent loss to Delhi, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will be eager to bounce back and return to their winning ways.

For the Gujarat Giants, every match is now a must-win situation as a loss could dash their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Despite the setback of Harleen Deol's injury, the Giants will need to draw confidence from their recent victory against RCB-W and aim for another upset against the defending champions.

MIW vs GGT Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Phoebe Litchfield

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar

MIW vs GGT My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Pooja Vastrakar

