Mithali Raj shares photo of letter sent by PM Modi, pens heartfelt note, see pic

Mithali Raj pens heartfelt note after receiving letter from PM Modi

Former Indian Women's team captain Mithali Raj, who recently retired from the sport last month took to social media on Saturday, to share a letter that she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raj penned a heartfelt note after receiving the letter from PM Modi, who paid a special tribute to the cricketer for her contribution to Indian cricket.

Raj's career spanned nearly 23 years, wherein she took Indian cricket to great heights. She led the Indian Women's cricket team for many years and captained the side when the Indian Eves reached the World Cup final in 2005 and 2017.

Mithali Raj took to Twitter to share the special tribute she received from PM Modi, in the form of a letter. She was thankful for PM Modi's gesture and called it a matter of pride and honour.

"It’s a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me. I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgement of my contribution to cricket," Raj wrote.

She further wrote, "I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon'ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports."

Mithali Raj made her debut against Ireland in 1999, at the age of 16, and ended up scoring a century on her international bow. From then on, she never looked back and would go on to retire as one of the most legendary players to grace the field of cricket.

In total, the veteran played 12 Test matches, 232 ODIs, and 89 T20Is, before making her last appearance in the famous blue shirt in the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup earlier this year.