MI vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 14 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against each other on April 1st at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM local time. This match marks the third encounter for both teams in the IPL 2024 season.

Currently, Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are in a better position, holding the third spot with 4 points accumulated from two matches. In their IPL history, Mumbai and Rajasthan have met on the field 28 times. Out of these, Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious in 15 matches, while Rajasthan Royals have won 12. One match between them ended in a tie.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 14

Date & Time: April 1, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Keepers – Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir

Bowler – Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs RR My Dream11 Team

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Jos Butler, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee