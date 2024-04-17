Twitter
MI vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 33 to be played at the Mohali's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 09:03 PM IST

In the 33rd match of IPL 2024, Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians at Mohali's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 18th at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings are seventh on the points table, having won two of their six matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are positioned eighth, also with two wins from six games.

Live streaming details

When is the PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL?

The PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL will be played on 18 April 2024 (Thursday).

Where will the PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL be played?

The PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

Where can we watch the PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL on TV in India?

The PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.

Where can we live stream the PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL in India?

The PBKS vs MI 2024 match in IPL will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Pitch report

The newly-built Mullanpur stadium hosted one IPL match so far. In the PBKS vs DC game, the first innings saw a score of 174, which the home team chased down with four balls left. The pitch seemed to favor batters but also offered assistance to pace bowlers.

Weather report

The temperature in Mohali for Saturday's match will be around 36 degrees, staying consistent during the game. No rain is expected, with a wind speed of 19 km/h and 33% humidity.

Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee

