MI Cape Town rope in Simon Katich as head coach, Hashim Amla to join as batting coach

MI Cape Town announce new head coach, batting coach

Mumbai Indians' expansion plans as a global entity in cricket are starting to take shape as the record five-time IPL champs on Wednesday announced that they had promoted their current head coach Mahela Jayawardene and MI director of cricket Zaheer Khan.

Jayawardene has been appointed as the Global Head of Performance, MI, whereas Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Global Head of Cricket Development, MI. The move comes after they bought franchises in the CSA T20 league and the Emirates T20 league.

Ahead of the inaugural CSA T20 league, MI Cape town have announced the acquisition of their new head coach in former Australia cricketer Simon Katich, whereas they also roped in South African batting great Hashim Amla as the franchise's batting coach.

Joining Katich and Amla will be former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians batter James Pamment as the team's fielding coach and another former South African cricketer, Robin Peterson, as general manager.

"It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture," Katich said in a media release.

"I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart," he added.

"I'm thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it's going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent," said Amla.

MI Cape Town has so far announced the signing of five players -- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January to February.

