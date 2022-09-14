IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to appoint new head coach as Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan get promoted

Mumbai Indians give huge promotions to Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan

Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 season, teams are already getting their house in order with Mumbai Indians the latest side to make a huge announcement. The record five-time champs in the history of the cash-rich league have handed big promotions to their current head coach Mahela Jayawardene and MI director of cricket Zaheer Khan.

Mumbai Indians are likely to appoint a new coach for IPL 2023 season as Jayawardene has been appointed as the Global Head of Performance, MI, whereas Zaheer Khan has been appointed as the Global Head of Cricket Development, MI.

The move comes after Mumbai Indians' strategy of expansion of a global sporting entity having acquired franchises in the CSA T20 league and the Emirates T20 league. Therefore, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, along with MI Emirates and MI Cape Town are all likely to appoint new coaches, all three of whom will report directly to Jayawardene.

According to a MI statement, Jayawardene will be providing senior leadership to the group's cricket operations worldwide, including overall strategic planning, the creation of an integrated global high-performance eco-system, as well as responsibility for each team's coaching and support structures.

He will work closely with the team's head coaches to ensure synergies, a consistent brand of cricket, and implementation of best practices set by the franchise.

Zaheer, on the other hand, will be responsible for player development, building MI's robust program around talent identification and grooming and adopting the same across geographies, which has been core to the franchise's philosophy and success. Each geography comes with its unique set of challenges and Zaheer's elevated role will play an important part in helping MI teams across the globe.

"It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI's global cricket operations. Mrs Ambani and Akash's leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise and I am very happy to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong cohesive global brand of cricket," Jayawardene said.

Earlier, fellow IPL franchises Punjab Kings (PBKS) had appointed Trevor Bayliss as their head coach, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped in Chandrakant Pandit, who had led Madhya Pradesh to the Ranji Trophy title earlier this year.

