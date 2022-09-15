From Mohammed Shami to Jasprit Bumrah - Comparing stats of India's top pacers in last 10 T20 matches

Here is a look at how India's top pacers including Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have fared in their previous 10 T20 matches.
BCCI recently announced Team India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup and there has been a lot of debate regarding the exclusion of Mohammed Shami.
While the veteran has been named in India's standby players' list, many former cricketers have raised questions about how a player of Shami's calibre could be left out.
On a relatable note, here's a stats-based comparison of India's top pacers based on their performances in the previous 10 T20 matches.
1. Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami last played a T20I with Team India in November against Namibia in Dubai. Since then, he has major played T20 cricket in IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans (GT) whom he helped win their maiden IPL title. Shami played in all 16 games, giving away 488 runs, and amassing 20 wickets at an economy of 8.00 and a strike rate of 18.3.
2. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has only played 3 T20I for Team India in 2022, and in those three innings, he picked up three wickets with an economy of 5.30, giving away a paltry 53 runs at a strike rate of 20. He had played 14 games for Mumbai Indians (MI), picking up 15 wickets with an economy of 7.18 and a strike rate of 21.3. Bumrah will be leading India's pace attack at the World Cup.
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
In the absence of Shami and Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led India's pace attack in Asia Cup and finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps in five matches. The 32-year-old has played 21 T20I matches for India picking up 31 wickets with a superb economy of 6.63 and strike rate of 13.7. He will be another key cog to India's title credentials at World Cup.
4. Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel also missed Asia Cup 2022 through injury but has recovered from the setback and has been named in India's World Cup squad. He has played 14 matches for Rohit Sharma's side in 2022, contributing 19 wickets with an economy of 8.77 as well as a strike rate of 15.5. He also helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reach the playoffs of IPL 2022.
5. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj was also excluded from India's T20 World Cup squad, but he has been doing well in the ongoing County season with Warwickshire, picking up a five-wicket haul in his first match.
In his international T20 career, Siraj has only represented India five times, with his most recent outing against Sri Lanka being the only appearance for the Men in Blue in 2022. He picked up just a solitary wicket, giving away 22 runs in the game
The 28-year-old was part of the RCB side that reached the playoffs of IPL 2022, but it wasn't his best season as he could only chip in with nine wickets in 15 matches with an economy of 10.08 and a strike rate of 34.