From Mohammed Shami to Jasprit Bumrah - Comparing stats of India's top pacers in last 10 T20 matches

Here is a look at how India's top pacers including Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have fared in their previous 10 T20 matches.

BCCI recently announced Team India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup and there has been a lot of debate regarding the exclusion of Mohammed Shami.

While the veteran has been named in India's standby players' list, many former cricketers have raised questions about how a player of Shami's calibre could be left out.

On a relatable note, here's a stats-based comparison of India's top pacers based on their performances in the previous 10 T20 matches.