Meet Rohit Sharma's brother-in-law, man behind multi-crore brand deals of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul; his link to Bollywood

Rohit Sharma’s brother-in-law Bunty Sajdeh is the brand manager for many cricketers including Virat Kohli, helping him land his multi-crore endorsement deals.

Virat Kohli is currently the richest Indian cricketer with a net worth of Rs 1050, a major chunk of which has been built through brand deals and endorsements. However, not a lot of people know that Virat Kohli got his brand endorsements through the help of Bunty Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma’s brother-in-law.

Bunty Sajdeh is a brand manager for many celebrities and is also a businessman who owns the entertainment and sports marketing firm - Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, Mumbai – helping cricketers expand their business horizons.

Bunty Sajdeh is the cousin brother of Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh and the brother of Seema Sajdeh, who is Sohail Khan’s ex-wife. Bunty Sajdeh has a strong business and personal connection in Bollywood as well as the Indian cricket industry.

Rohit Sharma’s brother-in-law recently teamed up with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production to represent several Bollywood celebrities through his brand deals. Apart from this, his firm Cornerstone Sports has represented cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and more.

Through Sajdeh’s brand management firm, Virat Kohli earns Rs 7 to 10 crore per day through endorsement deals with brands such as MRF, Myntra, Cinthol, Vivo, Tissot, and more popular companies.

Apart from sportspersons, Bunty Sajdeh also teamed up with Karan Johar, and his company Cornerstone Entertainment is known to have signed deals with actors such as Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Vijay Deverakonda.

Not just brand deals and his massive business empire, Bunty Sajdeh has also been in the news recently for being the rumoured boyfriend of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was also the girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he had allegedly committed suicide.

Notably, Bunty Sajdeh was also called in for questioning by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case since his company Cornerstone had the late actor as a client, responsible for some of his advertisement and brand deals.

