Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea has moved on, and reportedly she is dating Bunty Sajdeh. But who is this new guy? Let's find out.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 09, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty had gone through two tough years. However, she has finally moved on, and if reports are to be believed, Rhea is dating Bunty Sajdeh. Let's learn more about Bunty through photos. (Images source: Bunty Sajdeh Instagram) 

1. Bunty Sajdeh is brother of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh

Bunty Sajdeh is brother of Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh
1/5

Bunty Sajdeh is the brother of Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The latter was Sohail Khan's wife, and she was also seen in Karan Johar's backed series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. 

2. Talent management company owner- Bunty Sajdeh

Talent management company owner- Bunty Sajdeh
2/5

On the work front, Bunty is the CEO of the talent management company Cornerstone. After handling cricketers and Bollywood stars, he teamed up with Karan Johar for Dharma Cornerstone Agency. 

3. Bunty Sajdeh share great bond with Virat Kohli

Bunty Sajdeh share great bond with Virat Kohli
3/5

While browsing through Bunty Sajdeh's Instagram profile, we found out that he shares a great rapport with Virat Kohli. Bunty has shared a few throwback photos of him with Kohli, and that certifies his friendship with the ace cricketer. 

4. Bunty Sajdeh's link up rumours with Sonakshi Sinha and other Bollywood actress

Bunty Sajdeh's link up rumours with Sonakshi Sinha and other Bollywood actress
4/5

If reports are to be believed, Bunty was in a serious relationship with Sonakshi Sinha. As per the report of Aaj Tak, the two were getting married, but they ended their relationship. Before that, Bunty was linked up with other Bollywood actresses like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, and Sushmita Sen. 

5. Bunty Sajdeh and Rhea Chakraborty

Bunty Sajdeh and Rhea Chakraborty
5/5

Reportedly, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is currently seeing Bunty. The two have not announced their relationship officially, but the reports state that they are serious about their bond. Before dating Rhea or Sonakshi, Bunty was married to Ambika Chauhan (2009). But the couple parted ways a few years after the marriage. 

