Meet only Indian batsman to score 100 on ODI debut, not Kohli, Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Sehwag, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma

The Indian cricket team is touring South Africa from December 2023 to January 2024. Sai Sudarshan made history on Sunday as he hit 55 runs off 42 balls, scoring a half-century on his ODI debut. Sai Sudarshan, with this feat, became the fourth opener after Robin Utthapa, KL Rahul, and Faiz Fazal to score 50+ runs on their ODI debut.

While Sai Sudarshan sure had a good day on the crease, do you know who was the first Indian batsman to score a century on his ODI debut? It is not Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

Indian right-hand batsman KL Rahul is the first Indian batsman to score 100 on his ODI debut. KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India against Zimbabwe in Harare on June 11, 2016, and scored 100* runs off 115 balls which included seven fours and one six during his stay at the crease.

KL Rahul scored his 100 with a six on the third ball of the 43rd over. It was a run chase for India as the team needed only 2 balls to win.

In that match, KL Rahul broke the record of Robin Uthappa who had scored 86 runs for India on his ODI debut. Robin Uthappa played his first ODI for India in 2006 against England.

KL Rahul is currently leading India in ODIs during the ongoing series against South Africa. The Indian cricket team is touring South Africa from December 2023 to January 2024. India and South Africa are to play three T20s, 3 ODIs, and two Test matches.