IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings to field against RCB, eyes on ex-Bangalore captain Virat Kohli

After a surprising result between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) now the second game of the day will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) field against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 3 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both franchises have new captains and will be aiming for a win in this fixture.

While the Punjab side will be under Mayank Agarwal after replacing KL Rahul, meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will be leading RCB this season, having joined them in this year's mega auction. He will be replacing Virat Kohli in that role, who had stepped down after last season.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar