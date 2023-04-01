LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Mark Wood takes fifer as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants started their IPL campaign with a bang, defeating Delhi Capitals by a whopping 50 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The match was a thrilling display of cricket, with Mark Wood leading the charge for LSG with a five-wicket haul. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan also picked up two wickets each, restricting DC to a mere 143 for 9 in their chase of 194 runs.

DC got off to a strong start with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner scoring at over 10 runs an over for the first four overs.

However, Mark Wood's devastating spell in the fifth over changed the game's momentum, dismissing Shaw and Mitchell Marsh off consecutive balls. Despite Rilee Rossouw and Warner's efforts to rebuild the innings, Bishnoi got the better of them, taking two crucial wickets.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants' Kyle Mayers made DC pay for a dropped catch, opening the batting for LSG. Mayers started slowly, but Khaleel Ahmed's unbelievable dropped catch on 14 gave him a lifeline. Mayers responded by smashing the DC bowlers all over the park, racing past 50 in just 28 balls. He eventually fell to an extraordinary delivery from Axar Patel, scoring 73 off 38 balls.

Ayush Badoni also played a crucial role in keeping the pace of the innings up, smashing 18 off seven balls. Krishnappa Gowtham was brought on as an impact player for Badoni, and he ended up smashing the only ball he faced for a six, helping LSG reach a score of 193/6 in 20 overs.

In the end, Lucknow Super Giants' strong performance with both bat and ball proved too much for Delhi Capitals to handle. David Warner won the toss and chose to bowl first in his first match as captain of DC, but it was LSG who emerged victorious in the end.

