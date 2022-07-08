Lizelle Lee from South African women's team retires from international cricket with immediate effect

Lizelle Lee

The news comes as a huge blow for South Africa ahead of their women`s ODI series against England, starting from July 11 in Northampton and most importantly, with the Commonwealth Games having the women's T20 event in Birmingham from July 29 to August 7.

Lizelle leaves the international cricket stage at pole place in the runs scorers list in women's T20I cricket for South Africa while coming second to Mignon du Preez in women's ODIs. She was also the recipient of the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

"It is with a lot of mixed emotions that I announce my retirement from international cricket. From a very young age, I have lived cricket and wanted to represent my country at the highest level. Over the past 8 years, I was able to live that dream and I feel I have given everything I could to the Proteas.

"I feel that I am ready for the next phase in my career and will continue to play domestic T20 cricket around the world. It has been an incredible journey and it would not have been possible without everyone who has supported me during my international career. I want to thank my family, especially my wife Tanja for all the sacrifices they have made for me to live out my dream to represent my country," said Lizelle in her retirement statement.

In women's ODIs, Lizelle amassed 3,315 runs in 100 matches, including 23 half-centuries and three centuries at an average of 36.42, with a career-best score of 132 not out against India in Lucknow in March 2021. In two Tests, the last, of which came against England in Taunton from June 27-30, she made 42 runs.

In women's T20Is, she played 82 games for the Proteas, scoring 1,896 runs, averaging 25.62, while notching up 13 fifties and one hundred against Thailand during the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, making her only the second South African woman to reach triple figures in T20Is.