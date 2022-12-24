Lionel Messi’s unexpected gift for BCCI secretary Jay Shah after FIFA win, check it out in Pragyan Ojha’s viral post

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Lionel Messi (File photo)

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a legendary FIFA World Cup 2022 win against France, is one of the most talked about football players across the globe, with a widespread fanbase. With his popularity through the roof after the football world cup, Messi made an unexpected gesture for Jay Shah.

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was left surprised after Lionel Messi gave him an unexpected gift after his FIFA win, leaving the netizens in the country shocked.

BCCI general secretary Jay Shah received a Number 10 jersey of the Argentina national football team, which was signed by the country’s captain Lionel Messi. On the jersey, the words “Para Jay Shah (For Jay Shah) were written by Messi, along with his signature.

Sharing the remarkable gift by Lionel Messi, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha shared a photo of himself and Shah holding the gifted jersey, and the Instagram post soon went viral, with netizens stunned by the unexpected gesture of the football legend.

Taking to Instagram, Pragyan Ojha wrote in the caption, “#GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully, I will get one for myself…. Soon.”

Soon after the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France, BCCI secretary Jay Shah congratulated Messi for the legendary victory. Shah had said, “What an incredible game of football! Both teams played extraordinarily well but congratulations to Argentina for winning their 3rd #FIFAWorldCup! A well-deserved victory".

35-year-old football legend Lionel Messi ended up winning the third FIFA World Cup title for Argentina, a fate that has eluded him so far in his football career. Messi also became the winner of the Golden Ball in the world cup, while rival team player Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award, which is given to the highest goal-scorer of the tournament.

