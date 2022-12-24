'Three figures are just a number': Rishabh Pant's response after missing out on hundred in Dhaka Test

Pant scored 93 runs in the first innings

Rishabh Pant, a star Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, scored 93 runs in a counterattacking performance against Bangladesh on Friday during India's first innings in the second Test. Pant faced 105 balls in total and made another 90+ score in red-ball matches with the assistance of seven fours and five sixes, but for the sixth time, he was unable to turn it into a three-digit score.

The cricketer from Delhi has five hundreds to his credit in 32 Test matches so far, and if Pant had also turned his six 90s into 100s, the total would have easily been 11. The 25-year-old, though, claimed he is unconcerned by the conversion rate and that he doesn't give them any thought.

He narrowly misses out on a century but what an important knock @RishabhPant17 has played for #TeamIndia.



He has put the team in lead with his vital 93 off 105 balls.



Live - https://t.co/XZOGpeuLsj #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/XyST5eBlOa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2022

Anjum Chopra, a former captain of India's women's cricket team, questioned Pant after he was dismissed for 93 on Day 2. Pant responded, "I don't think about the landmark all that much on my own. For me, three figures are simply a number; most of the time, I attempt to act out the circumstance. It's advantageous if it occurs. Can't control it if it doesn't."

However, he admitted that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to score his sixth Test century in 54 innings.

"As an individual, I am fine because I knew I was batting well. I didn't capitalise because I missed my hundred, but I'm happy that Shreyas Iyer and I got our team out of trouble," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant batted at No. 5 for India in the first innings of the second Test, and added 159 runs for the fifth wicket with Shreyas Iyer. They aided India's recovery from 94 for 4 to take a commanding first-innings lead.

Iyer, like Pant, failed to reach the century mark, and he was out in the 80s in the second inning. He scored 86 in the first innings of the series opener and 87 in the ongoing Dhaka match.

