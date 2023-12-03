'Laddu Khilaya Hai...': Wasim Akram criticizes foreign coaches for misleading Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan cricket team was almost completely guided by foreign coaches at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan cricket team is undergoing significant changes and introspection following a disappointing Cricket World Cup, where they secured a fifth-place finish under the leadership of Babar Azam. With a new Test captain, Shan Masood, and T20I captain, Shaheen Afridi, along with a revamped selection panel, the restructured team is gearing up for their upcoming challenge in Australia.

During the Cricket World Cup, the national team was primarily guided by foreign coaches, including Grant Bradburn as the coach, Mickey Arthur as the Team Director, and Morne Morkel as the bowling coach. However, cricket legend Wasim Akram has raised concerns about the impact of foreign coaches.

"Our foreign coaches aren't here (in Pakistan) all the time. They only come for tours. They don't make efforts to visit the NCA and coach youngsters or other coaches. They don't focus on man-management and the psychological aspect. Unhone to laddu khilaya hua hai hum sab ko (we are just being fooled)," expressed Wasim Akram on Sportskeeda.

Shan Masood, the newly appointed Test captain, addressed questions about the upcoming Australia tour, emphasizing the team's perspective on the challenges. When asked whether he might be considered the proverbial 'sacrificial lamb' if the tour doesn't go well for Pakistan, Shan Masood responded positively.

"Firstly, we see it as an opportunity. When you haven't done something before in your history, then you have an opportunity to go out there and try to change it. So that's what we're trying to do, to get a positive result for Pakistan and in this World Test Championship," stated Shan Masood during a press conference.

Regarding the notion of being a "qurbaani ka bakra" (sacrificial lamb), Masood highlighted the transient nature of captaincy and playing roles, emphasizing the importance of relishing the opportunity, enjoying the responsibility, and giving one's best for the team.

In a positive turn, Shan Masood's contract as Pakistan Test captain was upgraded from 'D' to 'B' category by the country's cricket board just hours after the team, led by him, left for Australia for an upcoming Test series.