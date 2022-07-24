Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with baby boy, see first pics here

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The couple shared first glimpses of their baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with baby boy, see first pics here
Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with baby boy

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to share this news with their fans, while also sharing the first glimpses of their newborn child. 

Krunal posted a picture of Pankhuri and their little bundle of joy, and revealed that they had named their son 'Kavir Krunal Pandya.'

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Queen's Park Oval Stadium Pitch, Weather report for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Trinidad

Krunal and Pankhuri had gotten married to each other in December 2017, and as soon as the couple shared the pictures of their son on social media, wishes started to pour in from all quarters, including teammates of Pandya. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

His Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammate Mohsin Khan commented, "Congratulaions Bhaiya," while Sagarika Ghatge, wife of Zaheer Khan also wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations guys @pankhuriisharma @krunalpandya_official – lots and lots of love to the little one."

READ| From Athiya Shetty, Ashrita Shetty to Pankhuri Sharma: Meet the hottest WAGs of LSG players

The year 2022 has been a good one for Krunal Pandya who joined LSG in IPL 2022 after being released by Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 31-year-old last played for Team India in July 2021, but he's aiming to make a comeback after having joined Warwickshire for the Royal London Cup One Day championship from 2-23 August. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
One dead, three injured after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue op underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.