Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with baby boy, see first pics here

Krunal Pandya, wife Pankhuri Sharma blessed with baby boy

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram to share this news with their fans, while also sharing the first glimpses of their newborn child.

Krunal posted a picture of Pankhuri and their little bundle of joy, and revealed that they had named their son 'Kavir Krunal Pandya.'

Krunal and Pankhuri had gotten married to each other in December 2017, and as soon as the couple shared the pictures of their son on social media, wishes started to pour in from all quarters, including teammates of Pandya.

His Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammate Mohsin Khan commented, "Congratulaions Bhaiya," while Sagarika Ghatge, wife of Zaheer Khan also wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations guys @pankhuriisharma @krunalpandya_official – lots and lots of love to the little one."

The year 2022 has been a good one for Krunal Pandya who joined LSG in IPL 2022 after being released by Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 31-year-old last played for Team India in July 2021, but he's aiming to make a comeback after having joined Warwickshire for the Royal London Cup One Day championship from 2-23 August.