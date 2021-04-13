Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Live streaming, match timings IST for KKR vs MI and all you need to know

Match 5 of the IPL will be between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians

The Indian Premier League's (IPL 2021) match 5 will be between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Kolkata franchise got off to the perfect start with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, got off to a false start, following a last-ball defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 opener.

Mumbai Indians have a great record against the Knight Riders, with the last match between the two sides ending in a comfortable eight-wicket win for the current IPL champions. However, Kolkata Knight Riders look a more relaxed unit this time.

Here are all the details for Match 5 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

The venue of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.