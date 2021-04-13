Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Live streaming, match timings IST for KKR vs MI and all you need to know

Headlines

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

India’s 15-member squad for ICC Men’s ODI World Cup finalised: Report

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

MS Dhoni turns brand ambassador for Rs 1.73 lakh crore gaming company giving tough fight to BGMI, Call of Duty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Little boy surprises ISRO chief S Somanath with Vikram Lander model, internet is mighty impressed

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli registers his lowest score against Pakistan since 2012 across all formats

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

8 things to stop doing if you want a longer life

 8 Bollywood actors who are set to collaborate with South filmmakers 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan hug each other at Gadar 2's success bash, netizens say 'let them fall in love again'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan join Sunny Deol to celebrate Gadar 2's success, watch viral videos

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Nagpur fan club books entire cinema hall for his actioner in style, netizens say 'aag laga di'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Live streaming, match timings IST for KKR vs MI and all you need to know

Match 5 of the IPL will be between Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 06:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian Premier League's (IPL 2021) match 5 will be between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Kolkata franchise got off to the perfect start with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, got off to a false start, following a last-ball defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2021 opener. 

Mumbai Indians have a great record against the Knight Riders, with the last match between the two sides ending in a comfortable eight-wicket win for the current IPL champions. However, Kolkata Knight Riders look a more relaxed unit this time.

Here are all the details for Match 5 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match start? 

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

The venue of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live?    

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match? 

You can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's Nagpur fan club books entire cinema hall for his actioner in style, netizens say 'aag laga di'

Jaane Jaan: Sujoy Ghosh reveals how Kareena Kapoor Khan came on board, says 'it felt like the universe was at work'

Breaking: ISRO successfully launches India's first solar mission, Aditya-L1, PM Modi congratulates scientists

One Nation, One Election: Congress slams government for including Ghulam Nabi Azad instead of Kharge in committee

New Tesla Model 3 with 606-km driving range launched, 12% more expensive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE