'Koffee ka badla': Everyone said the same thing on Twitter after KL Rahul smashed Hardik Pandya in MI vs KXIP match

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten century for Kings XI Punjab against Mumbai Indians on Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday. During his 100 not out, Rahul also went after Hardik Pandya in the 19th over of the innings. He smashed three sixes and one four in the over. After that everyone was Twitter was saying the same things.

Twitter users were soon making jokes about Rahul, Pandya and their controversial appearance on a TV show. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had appeared together on the show and made some controversial comments.

The comments made on the show, especially by Hardik Pandya, drew criticism from many corners. Seeing the criticism, BCCI's Committee of Administrators had decided to call back both the players from the tour of Australia. The players were handed a provisional suspension which was then lifted on January 23.

KL Rahul to Pandya - "That one was for Koffee with Karan" #IPL2019 #MIvKXIP — Rahul Selvam (@iRahulSelvam) April 10, 2019

Interviewer - How was the pitch doing after 13 overs ?? Kl rahul - I don't know lekin pandya se coffee ka badla lena tha leliya pic.twitter.com/dC82phyObD — Akulissm (@akul07) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul ne Hardik Pandya se Koffee with Karan ka badla lelia. Aaj Rahul krke aaya h.. — SHIVANSH SRIVASTAVA (@laughwithshivi) April 10, 2019

It's clear why Rahul batted well and Pandya played poorly- Curran was on Rahul's side.#MIvKXIP — Rahul Srinivas (@rahulkaaalam) April 10, 2019

Hardik Pandya was made to pay teen gunaa lagaan by KL Rahul for what he did to him on Koffee with Karan.#MIvKXIP #IPL2019 — Shree (@thefraudbrahmin) April 10, 2019

KL Rahul after hitting 3 sixes and 1 four in Pandya's over. pic.twitter.com/yDAHMO86aJ — Ashwani (@thatsocialguy_) April 10, 2019

The investigation in the conduct of both of the players is still ongoing. Both Rahul and Pandya recently met Justice DK Jain, the BCCI ombudsman, and explained their involvement in the television chat show.