Know all about 'Raghu Raghavendraa', India’s throwdown specialist who cleaned shoes of Indian Players in Adelaide

Raghu Raghavendraa

The collective efforts of Team India marked a win against Bangladesh by 5 runs. The team was seen enjoying the win and celebrating it on the ground. Though, there are the efforts of so many other people which often go unnoticed that help a team win and succeed.

READ: South Africa vs Pakistan Live streaming: When and where to watch SA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 match in India

From the game between India and Bangladesh, a photo has been going viral that tells this story without words. Only some of the fans would probably know about ‘Raghavendraa’ often called ‘Raghu’. He is a crucial member of the India cricket team’s support staff.

Raghu has the unique skill of giving ‘throwdown’ to players in during practice sessions. This helps them prepare for the pace and bounce of pitches like in Australia and South Africa. He has been a permanent member of the team for more than a decade and he is clearly doing all in his capacity to support the team.

During Bangladesh’s run-chase, the game was halted due to rain and when the match resumed, the outfield was quite wet. Raghu made sure everything was in order and went to his players and cleaned their shoes with a brush so that they don’t slip and fall while bowling or fielding.

Netizens were mighty impressed with his efforts and here's how they reacted.

India's sidearm thrower 'Raghu' ran around the ground with a brush in his hand to clean the shoes of Indian Players. Due to rain, there was a possibility of players slipping with wet shoes but he ensured it doesn't happen. Great Job!!#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/0Uc0BYL14d — Palash Naidu (@NaiduPalash) November 2, 2022

Off field hero of Indian team.



He is India's sidearm thrower Raghu who is running around the ground with a brush in hand to clean the shoes of Indian players to avoid the possibility of them sleeping.#T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli #Rain #KLRahul #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/d3BdJkHn5M — Rajan Rai (@RajanRa05092776) November 2, 2022

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

READ: PAK vs SA T20 World Cup: Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and weather report for Pakistan vs South Africa

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.