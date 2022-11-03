Search icon
Know all about 'Raghu Raghavendraa', India’s throwdown specialist who cleaned shoes of Indian Players in Adelaide

Rohit Sharma and co beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in the rain-affected match in Adelaide but India's sidearm thrower 'Raghu' also played a pivotal role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

Raghu Raghavendraa

The collective efforts of Team India marked a win against Bangladesh by 5 runs. The team was seen enjoying the win and celebrating it on the ground. Though, there are the efforts of so many other people which often go unnoticed that help a team win and succeed.

From the game between India and Bangladesh, a photo has been going viral that tells this story without words. Only some of the fans would probably know about ‘Raghavendraa’ often called ‘Raghu’. He is a crucial member of the India cricket team’s support staff.

Raghu has the unique skill of giving ‘throwdown’ to players in during practice sessions. This helps them prepare for the pace and bounce of pitches like in Australia and South Africa. He has been a permanent member of the team for more than a decade and he is clearly doing all in his capacity to support the team.

During Bangladesh’s run-chase, the game was halted due to rain and when the match resumed, the outfield was quite wet. Raghu made sure everything was in order and went to his players and cleaned their shoes with a brush so that they don’t slip and fall while bowling or fielding.

Netizens were mighty impressed with his efforts and here's how they reacted.

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

