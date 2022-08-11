Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team

KL Rahul has been out of the cricketing action since the conclusion of the IPL 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:49 PM IST

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team
KL Rahul

India on Thursday named fit-again KL Rahul as the captain for the ODIs against Zimbabwe after the BCCI medical team cleared the batter to play in the three-match series, starting on August 18.

READ: CWG 2022 weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's mother preserves her son's medals wrapped in a half-torn saree

The 30-year-old Rahul has been out of action for a while with a sports hernia, with Covid-19 extending his stint on the sidelines.

Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain for this tour. But with Rahul being given the go-ahead, he has been appointed as the captain with Dhawan taking deputy duties.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.

After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rahul was scheduled to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa but missed out owing to a groin injury. The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that the 30-year-old would require surgery. Consequently, Rahul missed the tour of England and Ireland.

The opener was scheduled to return at the just-concluded tour of West Indies and USA but following a positive Covid-19 result, the BCCI medical team advised him to rest. He has already been named in India`s squad for the Asia Cup at the end of this month.

READ: Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for lack of support

All the three ODIs of India`s tour of Zimbabwe will be held at the Harare Sports Club.

India`s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 result expected soon at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: How to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.