KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe after being cleared by BCCI medical team

KL Rahul

India on Thursday named fit-again KL Rahul as the captain for the ODIs against Zimbabwe after the BCCI medical team cleared the batter to play in the three-match series, starting on August 18.

READ: CWG 2022 weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's mother preserves her son's medals wrapped in a half-torn saree

The 30-year-old Rahul has been out of action for a while with a sports hernia, with Covid-19 extending his stint on the sidelines.

Shikhar Dhawan was initially named as the captain for this tour. But with Rahul being given the go-ahead, he has been appointed as the captain with Dhawan taking deputy duties.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the BCCI said in a statement.

After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rahul was scheduled to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa but missed out owing to a groin injury. The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that the 30-year-old would require surgery. Consequently, Rahul missed the tour of England and Ireland.

The opener was scheduled to return at the just-concluded tour of West Indies and USA but following a positive Covid-19 result, the BCCI medical team advised him to rest. He has already been named in India`s squad for the Asia Cup at the end of this month.

READ: Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for lack of support

All the three ODIs of India`s tour of Zimbabwe will be held at the Harare Sports Club.

India`s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.