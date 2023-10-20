Headlines

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

'I wasn't going to...': KL Rahul explains his perspective on refusing singles to help Virat Kohli reach his century

Virat achieved a remarkable feat during the match against Bangladesh, as he notched up his 48th ODI century and surpassed the milestone of 26,000 international runs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Virat Kohli achieved his 48th ODI century during the thrilling clash between India and Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 19, in Pune.

In an impressive display, India successfully chased down Bangladesh's target of 257 with seven wickets in hand and a remarkable 51 balls to spare. Shubman Gill also made his mark by scoring his first-ever World Cup half-century, but it was Kohli who truly stole the show with an outstanding unbeaten 103 runs off just 97 balls.

During a crucial moment in the game, India found themselves in need of 29 runs to secure victory, while their exceptional batter was just 28 runs away from reaching the coveted three-figure mark. It was at this point that Kohli, the talismanic player, made a conscious decision to decline several opportunities for easy singles. Instead, he opted for a more daring approach, ultimately achieving his century with a magnificent six off the bowling of Nasum Ahmed. KL Rahul, who stood alongside the former India captain throughout this remarkable feat, later disclosed that he was the one who encouraged the 34-year-old to pursue the milestone.

"He [Kohli] was confused, he said it will not look too nice, not to take the single, it's still a World Cup, and it's still a big stage. 'I don't want to look like I am just trying to get the milestone'. But I said, I mean it is not won but still I think we'll win quite easily, so if you can get to the milestone why not, you must try. And he did that in the end. I wasn't going to run the singles anyway," Rahul told Star Sports.

Virat achieved a remarkable feat during the match against Bangladesh, as he notched up his 48th ODI century and surpassed the milestone of 26,000 international runs. With just one more century, he will equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries.

Adding to his impressive record, the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune became the fifth ground where Virat has scored over 500-plus ODI runs, reaching a total of 551 runs. In the ongoing 10-team showpiece event, the ODI World Cup 2023, the seasoned campaigner has already accumulated 259 runs in the four matches he has played. It is worth noting that only Indian captain Rohit Sharma has surpassed him, with 265 runs.

READ| ODI World Cup 2023: Big blow for India ahead of New Zealand clash as this star player set to miss action

