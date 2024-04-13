Twitter
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 28 to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in the 28th match of IPL 2024, starting Sunday's doubleheader. Lucknow Super Giants have won 3 out of 5 matches, putting them in 4th place with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.436. Kolkata Knight Riders, with 3 wins in 4 matches, are currently in second place on the points table.

Live streaming details

When will the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 14, 2024, at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the KKR vs LSG , IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch KKR vs LSG online in India?

The live streaming of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Eden Gardens pitch is known for high-scoring matches, with an average first-innings score of 164. Pacers have taken 512 wickets at this ground, while spinners have claimed 388 wickets.

Weather report

In Kolkata, the temperature is expected to be 37°C in the afternoon, but it will feel like 41°C due to the humidity, which will be around 37%.

Probable playing XI

KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan

 

 

 

