India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here's what we know

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, team news

SRH did not have a very promising start of the season. With two defeats in the first two games, Aiden Markram side took a sigh of relief after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match, however the opening pair is still the matter of concern

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 19th match of the Indian Premier league (IPL) at the Eden Garden on Friday. With majestic 5 sixes in the last over to win the game, Rinku Singh has shown the strength of KKR’s lower order batsmen. The team is capable of chasing a big total, given the match finishers they have got. Both Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh have proved this in previous clashes. With Lockie Ferguson's return and three mystery spinners, it looks like the two times Champions have a perfect bowling line up to come out victorious as Nitish Rana and Co will look forward to climb the points table.

SRH on the other hand did not have a very promising start of the season. With two defeats in the first two games, Aiden Markram side took a sigh of relief after beating Punjab Kings(PBKS) in their previous match, however the opening pair is still the matter of concern for PBKS due to which the orange army has not yet crossed the total of 150 in any games this season and considering the history of Eden Garden a high scoring match can be expected to happen tonight (April 13).

Therefore, It will be interesting to see which team continues their winning streak at the Eden Garden.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Eden Garden on Friday.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match on TV?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.


SRH vs KKR  Probable  XI: 

SRH probable playing 11 vs KKR: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

KKR probable playing 11 vs SRH : Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

 

 

 

 

