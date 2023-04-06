KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details

The Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up for their first victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season as they prepare to face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6th. The highly anticipated match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Unfortunately, Kolkata suffered a seven-wicket (DLS Method) defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in their opening match of the season.

On the other hand, the Bangalore team had a promising start to their IPL 2023 journey. Led by Faf du Plessis, they secured a resounding eight-wicket victory over the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians. The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who produced a magnificent unbeaten 82 to guide Bangalore to a convincing win.

As the Kolkata Knight Riders look to bounce back from their opening defeat, all eyes will be on the Eden Gardens to see if they can secure their first win of the season against the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable Playing XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

