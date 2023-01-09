Kapil calls THIS PLAYER ‘once in a century’ cricketer and it’s not Kohli, Tendulkar, De Villiers, Ponting or Richards

File photo

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has said that explosive middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is ‘once in a century’ cricketer and his batting talent is not less than legends like Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain made the remarks after Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 112 runs off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Suryakumar’s blazing ton helped India win the series 2-1.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil Dev said, “Sometimes I am at loss of words on how to describe his knock. When we see Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, we feel someday there will be a player who will compel us to think he is also part of that list. There is indeed a lot of talent in India. And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket. That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently. I have seen great batters like De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat, Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kind of players come only once in a century.”