Jordi Alba's father still drives him to Barcelona training, says Gerard Pique

For almost the past decade, Jordi Alba has been one of the most consistent left-backs in world football.

Ever since the Spaniard's €14 million move to Barcelona from Valencia in 2012, Alba successfully established himself as the first-choice full-back for both Barça and Spain.

Over the years, Alba has earned more than 300 caps for the La Liga champs and 70 caps for Spain as well.

The 30-year-old always provides phenomenal balance to his side both offensively and defensively on the pitch.

However, teammate Gerard Pique while speaking at a late-night Spanish television show, revealed that Alba still doesn’t own a driving licence.

Pique was questioned on how does Barca's new sensation Ansu Fati comes to training and the defender claimed that the 17-year-old arrives the way Alba does - with his dad.

"How does Ansu Fati go to training every day? With his father, just like Jordi alba, who does not have a license."

Also read Gautam Gambhir blames MS Dhoni for his dismissal in 2011 World Cup final on 97, here is why

Alba is reported on £140,000-per-week at FCB but the 30-year-old still refuses to give his test to earn a driver's licence for himself. According to Pique, Alba finds it much more convenient when his father drives him to training rather than doing it by himself.

At the show, Pique was also asked about the Barca's dramatic loss to Liverpool last season in the UEFA Champions League by an individual from the audience as he shouted: “What about Liverpool?”

Also read BCB bans Shahadat Hossain for physically assaulting teammate during match

Pique's response to this was fairly calm and collected as said, "No Liverpool. I'm leaving! We said that we wouldn't talk about that."