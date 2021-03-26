India vs England, 2nd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan back to work, seen alongside VVS Laxman

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 15, had taken leave from national duty for his wedding. The ceremony was attended by around 20 people in an extremely private ceremony, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the fast bowler's wife was seen back in the studios in the pre-match reporting for the 2nd ODI between India and England. Sanjana Ganesan was part of Star Sports' team alongside VVS Laxman and Irfan Pathan.

About the wedding, after making fans speculate and talk for days over which girl the Indian pacer was going to get married to, Bumrah had got hitched to Sanjana Ganesan. The bowler shared the news on Instagram with lovely photos.

He captioned it, "Love if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

Bumrah had taken leave from the Indian side after the third Test against England due to personal reasons, however, it came to be known later that the bowler asked for some days off as he was getting married.

As for the clash, India won the first of the three-match ODI series. Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed his side's win as "one of their sweetest victories in the recent past, purely based on the fact how the team came back after England were 135/0 in 14 overs chasing a 318-run target.