‘Jasprit Bumrah is...' : Former Australia captain's praise for India's pace spearhead

The former Australian captain' also commended James Anderson, stating that the 41-year-old could continue as long as he maintains his impressive bowling performance.

Former Australian Captain Michael Clarke expressed admiration for Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah following his exceptional performance in the second Test against England in Vizag. Describing Bumrah as a 'freak,' Clarke marveled at how the Indian pacer managed to claim nine wickets on a pitch traditionally favoring spinners, rather than fast bowlers. India secured a 106-run victory in the second Test, avenging their earlier defeat in Hyderabad.

Jasprit Bumrah's standout performance included six wickets in the first innings and three wickets in the second innings, earning him the Player of the Match award. Bumrah's reverse-swinging yorker to Ollie Pope left cricket fans worldwide in awe.

Following India's triumph in Vizag, Bumrah achieved the milestone of becoming the new number-one-ranked bowler in Test cricket. This historic feat made him the first bowler in cricket history to be ranked number one in all three formats at least once. He joined the ranks of Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, and Shakib Al Hasan as the fifth cricketer to achieve this distinction.

'James Anderson, with the ball was phenomenal in the 2nd Test, on a flat batting pitch that did not have much for the fast bowlers. And Bumrah, what can you say! He is a freak. His skill use in conditions that are not conducive to fast-bowling, uff, it's unbelievable. He is a freak,' Michael Clarke told ESPN

Clarke also commended James Anderson, stating that the 41-year-old could continue as long as he maintains his impressive bowling performance. Emphasizing the importance of longevity in greatness, Clarke acknowledged Anderson's ability to navigate the highs and lows of his career, showcasing class and skill in the recent Test match.