James Faulkner calls PSL 'disgrace' accuses PCB of 'lies' amid payment issues

A huge controversy unfolded earlier on Saturday as Australian all-rounder James Faulkner accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of 'lying' to him, while he called the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a 'disgrace'.

Faulkner has left the PSL midway through the season while putting up allegations that he didn't receive payment according to his contract.

This comes after Faulkner's side Quetta Gladiators remain in the hunt for one of the playoff places, however, they received a body blow as Faulkner decided to part way with the franchise with immediate effect.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Faulkner, 31, apologized to the fans for leaving mid-way through the tournament, while adding that the PCB did not honour his contractual agreement/payment.

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20



I’m sure you all understand my position. February 19, 2022

He further lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board for 'lying' to him, despite adding that he was around for the whole duration.

In another tweet, Faulkner further stated that it hurts him that he couldn't help bring international cricket back to Pakistan, something which he hoped to, but the treatment that he received from PCB and PSL has been disgraceful.

The Australian all-rounder also added that Pakistan has immense young talent, and the fans are amazing as well, but he urged the fans to 'understand his position.'

As per reports, Faulkner was a player within the 'Diamond' category and his fees was reported to be 1 crore and 15 lakh Pakistani rupees. He had helped Quetta Gladiators reach fifth place in the standings while playing six matches for the franchise so far, wherein he registered six wickets.

With the veteran all-rounder leaving his franchise, their chances of qualifying to the playoffs look slim.