'It's almost impossible': Albie Morkel gives verdict on playing India at home ahead of IND vs SA ODI series opener

Former South Africa cricketer Albie Morkel has expressed his thoughts on facing Team India on their home turf.

The ex-cricketer claimed that it's almost borderline impossible to beat the Men In Blue in India.

“It was sort of a mixed summer before the new coaching staff took over. Obviously, they had a fantastic win against Australia in the One-Day series, after losing the T20 series badly. So I’m unsure," Albie was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Even if a team is in top form, beating India in India is almost an impossible task. It’s gonna be a tough series for them, but I do expect them to at least compete."

"India will win it 2-1, but South Africa should compete, especially now that they have the confidence after the series against Australia,” he added.

Also read IND vs SA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims Team India bowlers may not use saliva to shine ball aimed coronavirus scare

Team India are set to take on the Proteas in a three-match ODI series.

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Also read PIL filed in Madras High Court to call-off IPL 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak in India

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.