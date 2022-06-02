'It’s a dream to become the no.1 in all formats': Babar Azam on Dinesh Karthik's comments

Babar Azam reacts to Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, the India wicketkeeper, had made a major comment about Pakistan captain Babar Azam a few days ago, claiming that the Pakistan skipper could easily become the No. 1 batter in all three formats of international cricket.

Karthik, who recently earned an India call back after a brilliant season with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, said that Babar would well make the 'Fab 4' - comprising Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith - a 'Fab 5' he has been so impressive. And, in the time to come, if the Pakistan captain can keep up the same consistency, he would well be the best in the world.

“One-hundred percent Babar is capable of achieving that, he is a high-quality player who is at the peak of his batting prowess and he has got some Test matches coming up.

“He has been phenomenal in all three formats of the game and he has done well in different batting positions too. “I wish him all the best and think he has the potential. He has got all the following of Pakistan helping him in abundance to go on and do special things for his country,” Karthik had said on the ICC review.

During a news conference, Babar responded by saying, “Definitely, as a player, it’s a dream to become the No. 1 in all formats and for that, you have to focus and put in hard work. It’s not like if you are the top player in 1 or 2 formats, you go easy. “If you are to become No.1 in all three, you have to keep yourself fit and on track.

There is back-to-back cricket and the gap is less. For that, you need to be extra fit. It’s something I am preparing for. It’s going well in white-ball and hopefully, I will be able to do well in Tests too.”

With 891 and 818 points in ODIs and T20Is, respectively, Babar is the top batter, followed by Virat Kohli at No. 2. (ODIs). Babar is placed fifth in Tests, behind Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root.