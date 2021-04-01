'Never heard of fat percentage being spoken': Ishant Sharma praises changes brought by Virat Kohli

When Virat Kohli was handed over the captaincy, one of the many changes that he brought to the Indian team is fitness. The skipper lead as an example and other youngers followed.

Talking about the same, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma credited Virat Kohli for the changes brought about as a captain.

During a recent interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Sharma was asked if he has converted Kohli's food habits or is it the other way around. While answering, Ishant said how Kohli introduced a few things in the Indian cricket team.

The 32-year-old added that Kohli had spoken to him about fat percentage - which he had no idea about. "No, but he set an example for everyone, for sure. Take the case of fat percentage – before him, I had never heard of it being spoken about in the Indian team.

"It was totally about skill. But now, along with skill, it is also about fitness. So if you eat well, you stay strong in the field, maintain your fitness, your energy. After what he did for himself, totally changed the system in the Indian cricket team," Ishant said.

As for the pacer, he recently played his 100th Test during the series against England. Since Kohli took over the captaincy of the Test team, his Delhi teammate has played 40 Tests picking 113 wickets at an average of 25.53.