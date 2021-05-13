Irfan Pathan takes a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut, says 'all my tweets are either for humanity or countrymen'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has been suspended by Twitter, the Bollywood actress has been posting several stories on her Instagram handle in support of Israel in its ongoing clashes with Palestine.

She went on to juxtapose a tweet of UP BJP MLA who had questioned former cricketer Irfan Pathan for sympathising with Palestine but had remained silent on West Bengal violence that erupted after TMC's win in the state.

Kerakat MLA Dinesh Choudhary on Wednesday had posted that "if Irfan Pathan loves his country so much, what made him not put a single tweet on West Bengal violence."

Kangana had used a screenshot of his tweet to paste it along with one of her stories on Instagram. This prompted Irfan Pathan to clarify on Twitter that all his tweets are either for humanity or for his countrymen.

He even lashed out at Kangana and reminding her that her Twitter account was suspended for "spreading hate."

"All My tweets are either 4 humanity or countrymen, from a point of view of a guy who has represented India at d highest level. On d contrary counters I get from ppl like Kangna who’s account get dismissed by spreading hate n some other paid accounts are only about hate."

Recently, Kangana's Twitter account had got permanently suspended after she posted a series of controversial tweets. She had later taken to Instagram and allegedly posted several offensive stories.

Her posts were an indication of communal hatred and a lot of people reacted against it by reporting her account. Just before her Twitter account was suspended, in a series of tweets, the actress had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after election results.

Moments after she had shared a video of herself crying while speaking about atrocities happening in Bengal, her account was suspended. Earlier this week, Kangana had said she is waiting to be banned from Instagram, claiming it would be a badge of honour for her.