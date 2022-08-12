IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction

The third T20I of the ongoing series between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place in Belfast on Friday with the Irish side looking for a series win. Ireland had won the first and second T20Is, the first match resulted in a 7-wicket win, while the hosts won the second T20I by 5 wickets.

Having a 2-0 lead in the series, Andrew Balbirnie's side will be looked to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, while now or never for Afghanistan.

Captain Mohammad Nabi will have to rally his forces as they face an uphill task to turn out the series' outcome, but Afghanistan certainly have the potential to pull off a spectacle.

All in all, the third T20I will be a mouth-watering affair with the series at stake.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli begins prep for Asia cup, shares video on Instagram

Dream11 Prediction – Ireland vs Afghanistan - 3rd T20I

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Ireland vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Paul Stirling

Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C)

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joshua Little

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I​ My Dream11 team

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Curtis Campher, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joshua Little

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match Details

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place in Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday, August 12. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.