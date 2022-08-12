Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I in Belfast
IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction

The third T20I of the ongoing series between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place in Belfast on Friday with the Irish side looking for a series win. Ireland had won the first and second T20Is, the first match resulted in a 7-wicket win, while the hosts won the second T20I by 5 wickets. 

Having a 2-0 lead in the series, Andrew Balbirnie's side will be looked to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, while now or never for Afghanistan. 

Captain Mohammad Nabi will have to rally his forces as they face an uphill task to turn out the series' outcome, but Afghanistan certainly have the potential to pull off a spectacle. 

All in all, the third T20I will be a mouth-watering affair with the series at stake.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli begins prep for Asia cup, shares video on Instagram

Dream11 Prediction – Ireland vs Afghanistan - 3rd T20I

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Ireland vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Paul Stirling

Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C)

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joshua Little

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I​ My Dream11 team

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector (vc), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Curtis Campher, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joshua Little

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match Details

The match begins at 8:00 PM IST and will take place in Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Friday, August 12. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UK police caught thief hiding inside teddy bear, netizens react to viral post
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.