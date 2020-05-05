IPL: CSK's Ambati Rayudu claims Rohit Sharma learnt captaincy from MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently claimed that Rohit Sharma has learnt from the former Team India skipper MS Dhoni.

"Dhoni has been captain for all of us including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and so whatever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni."

"He has learnt a lot from him, there won’t be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction," Rayudu said.

Under the capable leadership of Rohit, Mumbai has been crowned champions of the cash-rich tournament for a record four-time and are also the most successful franchise in the tournament.

If anyone comes close to MI's success in the tournament it has to be the MS Dhoni-lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who has won it three times since its inauguration back in 2008.

"Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there,” Rayudu added.

Ambati is a key part of the CSK side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.