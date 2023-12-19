Headlines

IPL Auction 2024: Chennai Super Kings buys Daryl Mitchell for INR 14 cr, Harshal Patel sold to Punjab Kings

Mitchell's signing could potentially fill the void left by English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was released by CSK prior to the auction.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell secured a lucrative deal with the Chennai Super Kings, signing for a whopping Rs. 14 crore at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

The auction saw an intense battle between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, with the former eventually bowing out. After a long wait, CSK entered the fray and engaged in a back-and-forth with PBKS, who eventually withdrew from the race.

Mitchell's signing could potentially fill the void left by English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was released by CSK prior to the auction.

In 2022, Mitchell was a part of the Rajasthan Royals, playing in two matches after being bought for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh. However, he went unsold in last year's auction, where his base price was set at Rs. 1 crore.

The 32-year-old middle-order batter boasts an average of 24.86 in T20Is for New Zealand, having played 56 matches.

Meanwhile, Indian fast bowler Harshal Patel fetched a hefty sum of Rs. 11.75 crore as he was sold to the Punjab Kings.

Harshal, who emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 season, had been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the past three seasons.

However, the 2023 campaign proved to be a struggle for Harshal, with the right-arm bowler managing just 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.66. Consequently, he was released by RCB ahead of the auction.

The bidding war for the 33-year-old Harshal began with the Gujarat Titans, but the Punjab Kings swooped in and appeared poised to seal the deal. However, Lucknow Super Giants entered the race around the Rs. 10 crore mark, driving the price up to Rs. 11.75 crore.

