IPL Auction 2024: Rovman Powell sold to RR for INR 7.40 crore, Travis Head goes to SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a significant acquisition in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction held in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. They secured the services of West Indies T20I skipper Rovman Powell for a whopping INR 7.40 crores. Powell, known for his powerful batting, had a disappointing season with the Delhi Capitals last year, managing only seven runs from three matches with an abysmal average of 2.33 and a strike-rate of 77.77.

Initially priced at INR 1 crore, Powell attracted interest from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the Rajasthan Royals entered the fray. The two teams engaged in a fierce bidding war before the Royals emerged victorious, securing the talented right-handed batter.

In another notable transaction, Travis Head was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a substantial sum of INR 6.80 Crore. The Australian cricketer played a pivotal role in his team's success at the ICC World Cup 2023, which took place just a month ago. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings engaged in a heated bidding war before the 2016 champions successfully signed the player.