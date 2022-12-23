IPL Auction 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch IPL auction, TV channel, date, time and more

IPL Auction 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch IPL auction

The D-Day is finally here, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place in Kochi's Grand Hyatt hotel on December 23, Friday and the action will start from 2:30 PM onwards. As many as 405 players are set to go under the hammer, while all the 10 franchises can only buy a maximum of 87 players, including 30 overs picks.

The road to IPL 2023 begins on December 23, with the IPL auction, and fans will be buzzing to know which players join their respective franchises in the auction room.

Unlike the previous year, the IPL 2023 auction won't be a two-day affair, but fans will still be kicking nonetheless because many big names will be up for grabs. Australia's Cameron Green has been creating a lot of buzzes, and so has England's Sam Curran.

The latter finished as the top wicket-taker in T20 World Cup, and it has been reported that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could reunite him with MS Dhoni.

From Sikander Raza to Amit Mishra, there are plenty of senior players as well, while there are young players too, with Allah Mohammad of Afghanistan and Karthik Mieyappan of UAE hogging the limelight.

Ahead of IPL 2023 auction here's all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 auction take place?

IPL 2023 auction will take place on Friday, December 23.

Where will the IPL 2023 auction take place?

IPL 2023 auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi.

What time will the IPL 2023 auction begin?

IPL 2023 auction will kick-start at 2:30 PM IST, while the pre-show will begin at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 auction live on tv channels in India?

IPL 2023 auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of the IPL 2023 auction in India?

IPL 2023 auction live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website since Viacom18 has won the rights for digital streaming for IPL in India.